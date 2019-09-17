Japan
September 17, 2019 / 6:48 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Toyota invests $391 million at its Texas truck assembly plant

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toyota is seen on a car during the Prague Autoshow in Prague, Czech Republic, April 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Tuesday it was investing $391 million at its truck assembly plant in San Antonio, Texas, as part of the Japanese automaker’s plan to invest $13 billion in its U.S. operations over five years through 2021.

The company said the investment will be used to introduce advance manufacturing technologies at the plant and also to help with the development and education of the local workforce.

Toyota’s San Antonio truck plant assembles full-size Tundra and mid-size Tacoma pickup trucks and employs more than 7,200 workers.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

