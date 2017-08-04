FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mazda could expand alliance with Toyota: executive
August 4, 2017 / 11:39 AM / in 2 months

Mazda could expand alliance with Toyota: executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda and Mazda Motor President Masamichi Kogai attend a joint news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) could expand its alliance with Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), announced earlier on Friday, on condition that “its autonomy is assured”, a senior Mazda executive said on Friday.

Mazda Executive Vice President Akira Marumoto was speaking in Tokyo after the two companies announced their alliance, including plans to build a $1.6 billion U.S. assembly plant and work together on electric vehicle technology.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques

