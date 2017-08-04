FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mazda to issue new shares for Toyota to take stake: Nikkei
August 4, 2017 / 4:06 AM / 7 hours ago

Mazda to issue new shares for Toyota to take stake: Nikkei

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) will issue new shares to Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) as part of an agreement that will see Toyota take a roughly 5 percent stake in its smaller rival, the Nikkei business daily reported in its online edition.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda and Mazda President Masamichi Kogai will hold a joint news conference as early as Friday to announce the deal, the paper said, without citing its sources.

The Nikkei earlier reported the plan for a capital alliance. Toyota and Mazda have said they would discuss cooperation at a board meeting Friday.

Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques

