Toyota to shake up management structure

People walk under a logo of Toyota Motor Corp at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Friday it would shake up its management executive ranks, including hiring new people and shuffling current roles across the company.

As part of the changes, Chris Reynolds will be the chief administrative officer for North America operations and at present is the executive vice president of the North America unit. (bit.ly/2P8V0ql)

Tetsuo Ogawa, senior managing officer at the unit, will become the chief operating officer for the North America operations.

Japan’s biggest automaker posted a jump in its quarterly profit earlier this month on the back of sales growth in Asia and Europe, while profitability in most of its major markets including North America improved.