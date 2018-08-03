FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 4:44 AM / in 16 minutes

Toyota Motor reports 19 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Friday posted a 19 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating estimates, on the back of sales growth in Asia and cost reductions in that region and at home.

FILE PHOTO: Visitors look at car models on the Toyota stand during the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Operating profit at Japan’s largest automaker was 682.6 billion yen ($6.11 billion) for April-June, versus 574.3 billion yen a year earlier.

The result compared with the 638.74 billion yen average of seven analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toyota maintained its forecast for full-year profit to slip 4.2 percent to 2.3 trillion yen, as it anticipates a stronger yen will offset benefits of cost cuts and record-high global vehicle sales.

Reporting by Naomi TajitsuEditing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
