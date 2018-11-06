Toyota posts 11 percent rise in second-quarter profit as Asia sales rise

An employee of Toyota Motor Corp. works on the assembly line of Mirai fuel cell vehicle (FCV) at the company's Motomachi plant in Toyota, Aichi prefecture, Japan May 17, 2018. Picture taken May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Tuesday posted an 11 percent rise in second-quarter profit on the back of ongoing sales growth in Asia and Europe, while profitability in most of its major markets including North America improved.

Operating profit at Japan’s largest automaker was 579.1 billion yen ($5.11 billion) for the July-September period. That was up from 522.2 billion yen a year earlier, but undershot a median forecast of 584.89 billion yen from 10 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Toyota lifted its forecast for full-year profit to come in at 2.4 trillion yen, from a previous forecast of 2.3 trillion yen, based on a revised assumption that the yen will average around 110 yen to the U.S. dollar JPY= through March.

($1 = 113.3000 yen)