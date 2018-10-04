Toyota, softbank to announce partnership in self-driving, other technologies: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) will announce partnerships on automated driving and other technologies on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The high-profile companies will announce they will partner to develop self-driving vehicles and other new mobility technologies, a source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters on condition of anonymity as the nature of the announcement remains confidential.

Earlier in the day, the two companies said they would be holding a joint news conference.

The partnership would come at a time of growing cooperation between automakers and technology companies to survive the shift to autonomous driving, ride-sharing and electric vehicles.