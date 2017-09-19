FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota president says will continue to make variety of vehicle types
September 19, 2017 / 6:01 AM / a month ago

Toyota president says will continue to make variety of vehicle types

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) President Akio Toyoda on Tuesday said his company would continue to make a variety of vehicle types available to customers, even as tighter global regulations are prompting automakers to develop more electric vehicles.

Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda speaks at a joint news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

“EVs (electric vehicles) are in focus at the moment but customers and the market will ultimately decide which powertrains will be successful,” he said at an event to launch a new line of sports cars.

“Toyota will continue to focus on powertrains that focus on hybrid technology, including fuel cell vehicles, plug-in hybrids and -- although we were a bit late to the game -- EVs.”

He also said Toyota was not considering focusing solely on EVs.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
