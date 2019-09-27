With bigger stake in Subaru, Toyota expands reach over Japan automakers

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Friday announced plans to raise its stake in Subaru Corp (7270.T) to more than 20% as Japan’s biggest automaker cements ties with its smaller rival to better compete with overseas automakers to develop new technologies.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toyota is pictured at Bangkok Auto Salon 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Toyota’s stakeholding in Subaru is the biggest of its investments in other Japanese automakers, and is the latest in a long history of stakeholdings which date back more than half a century:

SUBARU CORP

October 2005

Toyota takes an 8.7% stake in Fuji Heavy Industries (FHI), currently known as Subaru, after General Motors Co (GM.N) sells its stake in FHI when the two automakers dissolve their strategic alliance and capital relationship.

April 2008

Toyota increases its stake in FHI to 16.5%. The two companies also decide to cooperate in research and development, developing a rear-wheel drive sports car, which becomes known as the Toyota 86 and the Subaru BRX. They also decide that Subaru will stop producing mini-cars for the Japanese market, and instead procure them from Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu.

MAZDA MOTOR

August 2017

Toyota takes a 5% stake in Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) as the two companies announce they will work together on developing electric vehicles and build an assembly plant in the United States. Mazda takes a 0.25% stake in Toyota.

SUZUKI MOTOR

October 2016

Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) and Toyota announce they will explore a business partnership to leverage each others’ strengths to develop new vehicle technologies. Since then, they have announced they would produce EVs and compact cars for each other.

August 2019

Toyota takes a 4.94% stake in Suzuki. Suzuki takes a 0.2% stake in Toyota.

1967

Mini-car maker Daihatsu Motor Co joins the Toyota group, supplying the company with compact cars.

August 1998

Toyota increases its stake in Daihatsu to 51% from 34.5%, and the company becomes a subsidiary of Toyota.

January 2016

Daihatsu becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota

1966

Truckmaker Hino Motors begins a business partnership with Toyota and enters the Toyota group.

March 2000

Toyota raises its stake in Hino to 33.8% from 20.1%, enabling the struggling truckmaker to shore up its weak finances and effectively giving Toyota managerial control of the company.

April 2001

Toyota raises its stake in Hino to 50.1%, making it a subsidiary.

YAMAHA MOTOR

March 2000

Toyota buys 5% stake in Yamaha Motor Co (7272.T), while Yamaha Corp (7951.T) and Yamaha Motor take stakes in Toyota. Previously, the two automakers had co-developed the Toyota 2000GT sports car, which was launched in 1967.

TESLA

June 2010

Toyota acquires around a 3% stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) as the automakers partner up to develop electric cars and develop production systems.

2014-2016

Toyota begins selling down its stake in Tesla as the two companies end their collaboration. It says it had completed its sale as of the end of 2016.