FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Business News
January 9, 2018 / 6:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Toyota expands U.S. Takata air bag recall to 600,000 extra vehicles

David Shepardson

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Tuesday it was expanding its safety recall involving Takata Corp (TKTDQ.PK) front passenger air bag inflators to cover about 601,300 additional vehicles in the United States. [toyota.us/2CV24Wl]

Takata and its U.S. entity TK Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy in June after it said it was recalling more than 100 million of its air bag inflators worldwide through the end of 2019 because they could inflate with too much force and spray metal fragments.

Air bags with the inflators have been linked to at least 180 injuries and 20 deaths, mostly in the United States including one in Louisiana that was identified last month.

    The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Saturday posted a notice from Takata that said the company would recall another 3.3 million inflators for vehicles from automakers including Toyota, Honda Motor Co (7267.T), BMW AG (BMWG.DE), Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE), General Motors Co (GM.N), Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) Jaguar Land Rover unit and Subaru Corp (7270.T).

    NHTSA said in November that 19 automakers had recalled 46 million inflators in 34 million U.S. vehicles -- and by 2019 as many as 70 million U.S. inflators will have been recalled. In June, the agency said only about 35 percent of vehicles recalled have been repaired to date.

    In January 2016, Takata agreed to plead guilty to criminal wrongdoing and pay $1 billion to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the inflator ruptures.

    Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.