U.S. ITC says probing Toyota, others in patent infringement case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it would investigate Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Panasonic Corp (6752.T) and other companies for alleged patent infringement in certain infotainment systems, components and automobiles containing such systems.

FILE PHOTO: A Toyota Motor Corp. logo is seen on a car at the International Auto Show in Mexico City, Mexico November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

The investigation was based on a complaint by Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O), the commission said in a statement.

Other companies to be investigated are Denso Ten America Ltd, a subsidiary of Denso Corp (6902.T); Renesas Electronics Corp (6723.T); and Japan Radio, a unit of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc (3105.T).