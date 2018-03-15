FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys 'R' Us liquidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Thursday that the pending liquidation and closure of Toys ‘R’ Us Inc stores is expected to be “disruptive” in the near term.

A Monopoly board game by Hasbro Gaming is seen in this illustration photo August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Toys ‘R’ Us Inc said earlier in the day that it would shutter or sell its stores in the United States after failing to find a buyer or reach a deal to restructure its debt.

The liquidation is expected to be most disruptive in 2018, Hasbro said in an email.

The iconic toy retailer accounted for about 9 percent of Hasbro’s global sales in 2017, according to analysts.

Hasbro’s shares were down 1.1 percent at $87.52 in afternoon trading.

Shares of rival Mattel Inc dropped nearly 3 percent to $13.78. Toys ‘R’ Us accounted for about 11 percent of the company’s sales in 2017, analysts estimated.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

