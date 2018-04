CHICAGO (Reuters) - Retailer Toys ‘R’ Us has received multiple bids of more than $1 billion for an 85 percent stake in its Asian business, its lawyer Joshua Sussberg said at a U.S. bankruptcy court hearing on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A closed Toys 'R' Us store is seen near York, Britain March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sussberg said the company, which is liquidating or selling its operations, is also in advanced discussions with a buyer for its Central European business.