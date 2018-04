(Reuters) - Toys “R” Us (Canada) Ltd on Friday received U.S. and Canadian court approval to sell itself to Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO), the bankrupt toy retailer said in a statement.

A closed Toys 'R' Us store is seen near York, Britain March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

The sale, which also includes Babies “R” Us stores in Canada, is expected to close this quarter, the company said.