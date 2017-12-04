FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toys R Us UK to close stores in restructuring
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
December 4, 2017 / 11:04 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Toys R Us UK to close stores in restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Toys R Us UK is to seek creditor approval for a restructuring plan involving closing at least 26 of its 105 stores in Britain in 2018, it said on Monday.

A Toys "R" Us store is seen, in Hayes, Britain December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The British arm of Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N) of the United States which filed for bankruptcy in September, said it had submitted a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) plan to its creditors and would seek their approval in the next 17 days.

Toys R Us UK said that if approved by the creditors the CVA plan would substantially reduce its rental obligations and allow the business to move to a new, viable business model.

The firm said it anticipated redundancies among its workforce of 3,200 but did not give a specific number.

Toys R Us UK said all its stores would remain open as normal through Christmas and into the new year.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
