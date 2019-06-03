Brazil's farm ministry confirms temporary suspension of beef exports to China

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s agriculture ministry confirmed on Monday it has temporarily halted Brazilian beef exports to China after a case of atypical mad cow disease.

A ministry spokeswoman, confirming a report of the ban by an exporter trader, said the move stemmed from a bilateral health protocol signed by the two countries in 2015.

The spokeswoman, speaking by telephone, said that the government has submitted all documentation to the Chinese government related to the suspension, adding it expects it to be short-lived as Brazil is still considered free of mad cow disease by the World Organization for Animal Health.