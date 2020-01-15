Business News
Macron hopes China-U.S. trade deal will not bring new U.S.-EU tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his New Year wishes to the press at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 15, 2020. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he hoped a new agreement between China and the United States on trade will not lead to new tensions between the United States and Europe.

“I hope it is a good dynamic. But I would not want this Chinese-American rapprochement to be an excuse to reopen a new chapter of U.S.-European tensions,” Macron told reporters.

China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the United States over the next two years as part of a trade war truce, according to a source.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alison Williams

