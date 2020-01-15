Bonds News
January 15, 2020 / 5:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Macron hopes China-US trade deal will not bring new US-EU tensions

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he hoped a new agreement between China and the United States on trade will not lead to new tensions between the United States and Europe.

“I hope it is a good dynamic. But I would not want this Chinese-American rapprochement to be an excuse to reopen a new chapter of U.S.-European tensions,” Macron told reporters.

China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the United States over the next two years as part of a trade war truce, according to a source. (Reporting by Michel Rose Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below