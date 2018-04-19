FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 3:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on halogenated butyl rubber imported from the United States, European Union and Singapore, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The anti-dumping measures will be effective from April 20, the ministry said.

Exxon Mobil Corp is among companies in the list affected by the rubber duties.

(This version of the story refiles to correct typographical error in headline with no other changes to text)

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

