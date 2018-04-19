China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on halogenated butyl rubber imported from the United States, European Union and Singapore, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The anti-dumping measures will be effective from April 20, the ministry said.

Exxon Mobil Corp is among companies in the list affected by the rubber duties.

