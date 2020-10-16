U.S. finds exporters from China dumped small vertical shaft engines

FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce said in a statement on Friday that it has made a preliminary determination that exporters from China have dumped small vertical shaft engines in the United States.

“The U.S. Department of Commerce announced an affirmative preliminary determination in the antidumping duty (AD) investigations of imports of certain vertical shaft engines 99cc to 225cc (small vertical shaft engines) from China,” it said. “Commerce preliminarily determined that exporters from China have dumped small vertical shaft engines in the United States at margins between 316.88 percent and 541.75 percent.”