New Zealand's Trade Me shares skyrocket after $1.7 billion private equity bid

(Reuters) - Online marketplace operator Trade Me Group (TME.NZ) said on Wednesday it had decided to engage with private equity player Apax Partners after the latter made a NZ$2.54 billion ($1.73 billion) takeover offer for the company.

Apax was offering NZ$6.4 for each share of Trade Me, the company said in a statement. The offer represents a 25.5 percent premium to Trade Me’s last close of NZ$5.1.

Trade Me shares jumped nearly 19 percent at the open to a record high of NZ$6.06, in a slightly weaker market .NZ50 overall.

Trade Me said it had provided Apax with due diligence access on an exclusive basis until Dec. 12 to facilitate a binding offer.

Trade Me, which operates an internet auction website, had clocked a more than 2 percent rise in its net profit for fiscal 2018. It had also forecast a stronger performance in 2019.

Trade Me’s profile fits in with London-based Apax Partners, which has investments in sectors such as technology, telecommunication and healthcare.

($1 = 1.4723 New Zealand dollars)