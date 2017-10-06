FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil, Argentina call EU trade offer to Mercosur disappointing
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 6, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 14 days ago

Brazil, Argentina call EU trade offer to Mercosur disappointing

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRASILIA/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The European Union farm products offer presented this week during talks in Brasília on a trade deal with the Mercosur bloc was disappointing, negotiators for Brazil and Argentina said on Friday.

Brazil’s chief negotiator, Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho, said the European offer to allow 70,000 tonnes of beef and 600,000 tonnes of ethanol to enter the EU with lower tariffs was far from what Mercosur members were expecting and will make the goal of reaching a deal by December more difficult.

The small offer came as a surprise, but did not impede “productive and constructive” talks on other areas, Costa Filho said.

Given the level of commitment by both sides to reaching an overall deal by December, he said he believed it was “technically possible” to resolve the beef and ethanol issues.

Mercosur, which also includes Paraguay and Uruguay, had previously said an offer without beef in particular could not lead to a deal. According to Argentina’s powerful farm lobby, the beef quota as proposed is equivalent to just two hamburgers a year per EU resident.

EU nations led by France and Ireland had previously proposed postponing the farm trade offer until rules can be agreed to avoid unfair competition.

“We made it clear to the EU that there has to be a substantial improvement for there to be a deal,” Horacio Reyser, secretary for international economic relations at Argentina’s foreign ministry, told Reuters. “This does not allow us to advance at the speed we would have hoped.”

He said Argentina was also hoping for an improvement in the EU’s offer for other agricultural products including poultry, rice and fruit.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for November 6-10 in Brasilia and diplomats said there might be an additional round if necessary that could be held in Brussels.

“We’re hoping for some instrument that allows us to say that the deal will be finalized, although we will certainly need to keep polishing it a little more in 2018,” Reyser said.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle in Brasilia, and Maximiliano Rizzi in Buenos Aires; Editing by Toni Reinhold and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.