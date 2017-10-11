France in no hurry to sign EU-Mercosur trade deal: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during a joint press conference with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) following their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday France was not in a hurry to reach a free-trade deal with South-American bloc Mercosur.

“I am not in favor of hurrying to conclude before the end of the year trade negotiations for which the mandate was given in 1999,” he told a gathering of farmers and food producers.

He added that he would raise the issue with other European leaders next week.

The next negotiating round between Europe and Mercosur is planned for Nov. 6-10, with another possibly at the start of December.