No Canadian agriculture concessions in U.S. trade talks: USTR

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada has made no agriculture concessions to the United States in bilateral trade talks aimed at reaching deal in principle to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement, a spokeswoman for the United States Trade Representative’s office said.

A sign directing vehicles to the exit for the "Bridge to Canada" is seen in Detroit, Michigan U.S. August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

“The negotiations between the United States and Canada are ongoing. There have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture,” the spokeswoman said in a brief emailed statement.