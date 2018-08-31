FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 1:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

No Canadian agriculture concessions in U.S. trade talks: USTR

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada has made no agriculture concessions to the United States in bilateral trade talks aimed at reaching deal in principle to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement, a spokeswoman for the United States Trade Representative’s office said.

A sign directing vehicles to the exit for the "Bridge to Canada" is seen in Detroit, Michigan U.S. August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

“The negotiations between the United States and Canada are ongoing. There have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture,” the spokeswoman said in a brief emailed statement.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Thomas

