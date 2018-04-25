Canada's Freeland sees progress in NAFTA talks with U.S on autos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday said she was seeing good progress in talks with the United States on rules for autos in an updated NAFTA trade deal.

Freeland, who met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, told reporters she was meeting with Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo later on Wednesday and that talks between the counties would continue on Thursday.

She said the issue of a U.S.-proposed sunset clause that would allow any one of the three NAFTA members to quit the pact after five years did not come up on Wednesday in her talks with Lighthizer. Canada and Mexico are opposed to the measure.