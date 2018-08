WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Thursday that Mexico is working with the United States “as fast as possible” to reach a deal on auto sector rules for a new NAFTA trade deal.

FILE PHOTO: Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo holds his headset during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

Asked about the discussion on autos as he left a second day of meetings this week with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington, Guajardo said “we are doing our best to do it as fast as possible.”