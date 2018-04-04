NAFTA negotiators mull alternatives on rules of origin for autos

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico, Canada and the United States are exploring alternative proposals on rules of origin for autos, a key sticking point in the talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a Mexican source said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: NAFTA banner is pictured inside a hotel where the seventh round of NAFTA talks involving the United States, Mexico and Canada takes place, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

U.S. President Donald Trump’s negotiators have demanded that the North American content of vehicles made in NAFTA nations increase to 85 percent from 62.5 percent.

The Mexican source added that U.S. negotiators begun showing “some flexibility” on the issue.