Republican Brady says encouraged by NAFTA talks: Fox

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top Republican lawmaker involved in U.S. trade talks with Mexico and Canada said on Tuesday he was impressed by recent talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement and that the next round will be crucial.

“I was real encouraged by what I saw. What they’re putting together is the nuts and bolts of a very good trade agreement where the U.S., frankly, does better, Mexico and Canada do as well,” said Representative Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Brady, who recently visited the talks in Mexico City, said he saw a commitment from the three countries to finishing a new modern NAFTA this year. “I think this next round of talks in DC is going to be really crucial,” Brady said.