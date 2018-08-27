Top U.S. trade lawmaker wants Canada in three-way NAFTA deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top Republican U.S. trade lawmaker Kevin Brady encouraged Canada on Monday to come back to talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement to reach a deal with Mexico and the United States.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (C), Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo (3rdR), White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow (3rdR-standing) and Jesus Seade (R), Mexico's President-elect Obrador's representative in trade negotiations look on as U.S. President Donald Trump (L) announces a deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I call on Canada to come back to the negotiating table quickly with the aim of concluding a modern, seamless three-way agreement,” Brady, chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means, said in a statement, following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a deal with Mexico to overhaul NAFTA.