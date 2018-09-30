Trump to be briefed on NAFTA talks progress on Sunday: U.S. source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner planned to brief President Donald Trump on Sunday on progress in talks between Canadian and U.S. officials on NAFTA, a U.S. source familiar with the discussions said.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks out from the White House, before his departure to Wheeling, West Virginia, in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Lighthizer and Kushner have been briefing Trump through the weekend on the intense bilateral negotiations on updating the North American Free Trade Agreement, said the source, who was not authorized to speak about the talks publicly.