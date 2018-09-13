Canada foreign minister briefing PM for second time in a day on NAFTA

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland was briefing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the second time in a few hours on talks to update NAFTA and will speak to reporters later on Wednesday, a government official said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in a news conference at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

The official gave no details. A Canadian source had earlier told Reuters that Freeland planned to travel to Washington for fresh talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement, with the two sides still struggling to settle differences on some issues.