September 14, 2018 / 5:50 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Head of powerful Canada dairy lobby to meet Freeland about NAFTA

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The head of Canada’s powerful dairy industry lobby plans to meet the country’s foreign minister Chrystia Freeland on Friday to ask her about NAFTA negotiations with the United States, which wants to open up the Canadian dairy market.

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in a news conference at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) president Pierre Lampron told Reuters he would fly to Toronto to talk to Freeland but did not give details. DFC spokeswoman Lucie Boileau said the group had requested the meeting.

Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
