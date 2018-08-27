FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 7:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's Freeland to travel to Washington Tuesday for NAFTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will travel to Washington on Tuesday to continue trade negotiations, her spokesman said on Monday, amid news that Mexico and the United States have reached a trade agreement.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland smiles after a meeting with Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Mexico July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

“Given the encouraging announcement today of further bilateral progress between the U.S. and Mexico, Minister Freeland will travel to Washington, D.C., tomorrow to continue negotiations. We will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class.  Canada’s signature is required,” spokesman Adam Austen said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

