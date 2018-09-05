FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 10:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S.-Canada NAFTA negotiators to work Wednesday night, Thursday: Freeland

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said that U.S. and Canadian negotiators would continue to talk late into Wednesday evening to try to reach agreement on bilateral terms to reach a new North American Free Trade Agreement.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in a news conference at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

“We sent them a number of issues to work on and they will report back to us in the morning, and we will then continue our negotiations,” Freeland told reporters upon leaving the U.S. Trade Representative’s office in Washington on Wednesday.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by James Dalgleish

