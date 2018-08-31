Canadian trade minister says need 'right deal, not any deal' on NAFTA

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Canada’s trade minister said on Friday that Canada, the United States and Mexico are working to “get the right deal, not any deal” on a revamped North American trade pact, and there were risks to all if no agreement could be reached.

Jim Carr, Canada’s minister for international trade diversification, made the comments during a visit to Singapore as negotiators from Canada and the United States ended a third day of two-way talks in Washington.

Talks will resume in Washington tomorrow in an effort to resolve final differences before Friday’s deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump, with Mexican counterparts on standby to rejoin the negotiations.