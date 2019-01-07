Canada's Trudeau talks next steps on metals tariffs with Trump: Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday discussed the “next steps in addressing steel and aluminum tariffs” that Washington has slapped on Ottawa, the Canadian government said, but gave no details.
Ottawa strongly opposes the sanctions, which Trump said in late May he was imposing for reasons of national security. Ottawa unveiled a series of counter measures against U.S. goods as a retaliatory measure.
