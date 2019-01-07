Canada's Trudeau talks next steps on metals tariffs with Trump: Ottawa

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump shake hand with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they attend the USMCA signing ceremony together with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto before the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday discussed the “next steps in addressing steel and aluminum tariffs” that Washington has slapped on Ottawa, the Canadian government said, but gave no details.

Ottawa strongly opposes the sanctions, which Trump said in late May he was imposing for reasons of national security. Ottawa unveiled a series of counter measures against U.S. goods as a retaliatory measure.