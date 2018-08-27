FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 4:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada PM agreed with Mexico in phone call on tri-lateral NAFTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Sunday and both agreed to the tri-lateral nature of the NAFTA deal, the prime minister’s office said on Monday amid news that the United States and Mexico have reached an agreement on trade.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions from the media in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

“The leaders discussed the ongoing negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement and shared their commitment to reaching a successful conclusion to this agreement for all three parties,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins

