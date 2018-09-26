Trump rejects Canada leader's request to meet, unhappy with NAFTA talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s request for a meeting during the UN General Assembly this week because bilateral North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) talks are going poorly and the United States is unhappy with Canada’s negotiators.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Trump said he would not accept the meeting with Trudeau “because his tariffs are too high, and he doesn’t seem to want to move and I’ve told him, ‘Forget about it and frankly we’re just thinking about just taxing cars coming in from Canada,’” Trump said. “That’s the motherlode, that’s the big one.”