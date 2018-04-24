Canada minister says held intense talks on U.S. auto NAFTA proposal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday she held “intensive” talks with U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer focused on U.S. proposals for auto rules in a new North American Free Trade Agreement.

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland and Canada's Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale wait to take a group photo on the second day of meetings for foreign ministers from G7 countries in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

“There are of course a number of other significant issues that still need to be resolved and we look forward to digging into those issues as discussions continue tomorrow,” Freeland said as she left the meeting with Lighthizer in Washington.