August 23, 2018 / 5:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada needs to agree to any conclusions on NAFTA 'rules of origin': Foreign Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NANAIMO, British Columbia (Reuters) - Canada’s foreign minister said on Thursday that Canada would need to agree to any final conclusion on ‘rules of origin’ reached in bilateral talks between the United States and Mexico as part of the modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland gestures during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

Canada has been waiting on the sidelines for weeks, as talks have focused on settling differences between Mexico and the United States at the center of U.S. President Donald Trump’s complaint that NAFTA has undercut U.S. manufacturing to Mexico’s benefit.

“Updating the ‘rules of origin’ has always been a very big, important and complicated effort,” Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters. “Canada clearly has an interest in how those rules are updated and we clearly will need to look and agree to any final conclusion.”

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Nanaimo, British Columbia; Editing by Frances Kerry

