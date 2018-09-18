FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 3:33 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Canada, U.S. to hold fresh top-level NAFTA talks Wednesday: Ottawa

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will hold fresh talks on renewing NAFTA with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Wednesday, a spokesman for Freeland said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in a news conference at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Freeland told reporters on Monday she would be meeting Lighthizer this week in another attempt to settle disagreements between the two countries over the trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump last month announced a side deal with Mexico - the third member of the pact - and has warned Ottawa that he is prepared to leave Canada out if it fails to accept terms more favorable to the United States.

Reporting by David Ljunggren

