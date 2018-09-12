Canada's Freeland plans NAFTA talks Thurs, much work remains: source

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is planning to return to Washington to hold more talks on NAFTA on Thursday but plenty of work remains before the two sides can strike a deal, a well-placed Canadian source said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in a news conference at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

“I expect we’ll probably have several more sessions. This won’t get resolved in an afternoon,” said the source, who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the situation. Freeland plans to fly to Washington late Wednesday assuming the weather is good enough, the source added.