Canada's Freeland says 'win-win-win' trade deal with U.S. within reach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Friday expressed confidence that Canada could reach agreement with the United States on a renegotiated NAFTA trade pact if there was “good will and flexibility on all sides.”

FILE PHOTO: Candian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to journalists outside the U.S. Trade Representative's office in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“We continue to work very hard and we are making progress. We’re not there yet,” Freeland told reporters after days-long talks wrapped up without a deal.

“We know that a win-win-win agreement is within reach,” she added. “With goodwill and flexibility on all sides, I know we can get there.”