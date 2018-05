OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will “respond appropriately” to any U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday, with a temporary exemption set to expire at the end of the week.

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to reporters after talks with senior U.S. legislators on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/David Ljunggren

Freeland reiterated Canada’s position that talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and possible U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs are separate.