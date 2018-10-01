FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
October 1, 2018 / 5:16 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Canada's Trudeau says made difficult compromises to reach new trade deal

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that Canada made some difficult compromises to reach a deal to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement.

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters during the General Assembly of the United Nations in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo

A last-minute deal, reached on Sunday night, commits Canada, Mexico and the United States in a trilateral agreement that U.S. President Donald Trump called “the most important trade deal we’ve ever made by far.”

“We had to make compromises, and some were more difficult than others,” Trudeau said at a news conference in Ottawa. “We never believed that it would be easy, and it wasn’t, but today is a good day for Canada.”

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a four-month high as traders bet that easing trade tensions would support another Bank of Canada interest rate hike as soon as this month. Canadian auto parts markers jumped, though the country’s main stock index edged lower after a strong start.

The deal would preserve Chapter 19, a dispute resolution mechanism that Canadian negotiators saw as crucial protection against unfair U.S. tariffs, but offer U.S. farmers new access to Canada’s sheltered dairy industry.

It protects Canada’s automotive industry from potentially devastating U.S. tariffs, but includes no assurance that the United States will lift tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

The United Steelworkers of Canada union called the deal a “sellout” for steel and aluminum workers.

“The Liberals made concession after concession, until the Trump administration got the deal it wanted,” the union’s Canadian director, Ken Neumann said in a statement.

At 12:38 p.m. EDT (1638 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was trading 0.8 percent higher at C$1.2795 to the greenback, or 78.16 U.S. cents.

At 12:43 p.m. EDT, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 2.69 points, or 0.02 percent, at 16,070.45.

Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.