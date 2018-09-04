FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 8:53 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Canadian PM indicates he will not bend on key NAFTA demands at talks

1 Min Read

SURREY, British Columbia (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday indicated Canada would not bend on key demands at talks this week with the United States to update the North American Free Trade Agreement.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions from the media in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

“There are a number of things we absolutely must see in a renegotiated NAFTA,” he told reporters in the Pacific province of British Columbia.

Officials for both sides are scheduled to meet in Washington on Wednesday in a bid to settle some major differences.

Reporting by Julie Gordon, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish

