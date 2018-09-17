Canadian PM says will stand up for dairy industry at NAFTA talks

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said his officials would stand up for the domestic system of dairy protections at talks to renew NAFTA, where U.S. negotiators are demanding concessions.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions from the media in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

“We have been very very clear - we will protect supply management,” Trudeau told the House of Commons, referring to the system of import tariffs and production limits that help keep prices high. Canadian officials say privately that Ottawa will most likely offer U.S. producers more access to the market.