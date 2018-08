WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Talks between the United States and Canada aimed at reaching a deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement ended on Friday with no agreement, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

FILE PHOTO: Flags of the U.S., Canada and Mexico fly next to each other in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The Journal reported that President Donald Trump was expected to notify the U.S. Congress of plans to proceed with a Mexico-only pact, while suggesting Canada could join a revised NAFTA later.