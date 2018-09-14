FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 4:05 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

U.S. House Democratic leader says NAFTA should remain trilateral pact

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Friday warned the Trump administration that the NAFTA trade agreement should be maintained as a trilateral pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada and not just a U.S.-Mexico arrangement.

FILE PHOTO: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference in Washington, U.S., on June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Whatever deal ultimately is reached in negotiations will be reviewed by the next Congress that convenes in January and Pelosi could be the speaker of the House if Democrats win this November’s elections. “I think it should be trilateral,” Pelosi told reporters, adding that she does not think it would be “in the interest of this hemisphere” to turn NAFTA into a bilateral trade agreement.

Reporting By Richard Cowan

